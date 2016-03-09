Overview

Dr. Amer Rafiaa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rafiaa works at Long Island College Hospital PTH in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.