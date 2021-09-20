Overview

Dr. Amer Nouh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Nouh works at Putnam North Family Medical Ctr in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.