Dr. Amer Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Amer Mirza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopaedics4103 Mercantile Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 850-9940Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Portland Office501 N Graham St Ste 250, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 249-0719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 551 Lone Pine Blvd, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 506-6500
- 4 3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd # OP31, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8991
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
My right knee replacement surgery and recovery went so well that I was actually looking forward to my left knee replacement surgery. The surgery center was also a very positive experience.
About Dr. Amer Mirza, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548296593
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Femur Fracture and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.