Overview

Dr. Amer Mirza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Mirza works at Summit Orthopaedics LLC in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and The Dalles, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Femur Fracture and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.