Overview

Dr. Amer Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Estrella Nephrology & Hypertnsn in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.