Overview

Dr. Amer Kazi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at Indiana Pain & Spine Clinic in Granger, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.