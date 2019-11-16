Overview

Dr. Amer Kassar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kassar works at GN Endocrinology in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.