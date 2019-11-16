See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Amer Kassar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amer Kassar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amer Kassar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kassar works at GN Endocrinology in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    G. N. Endocrinology Ltd.
    10012 Calumet Ave Ste A, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 227-5119
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates of Munster Inc.
    9034 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 440-5350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Catherine Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Craniopharyngioma
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Female Infertility
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Lipedema
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Diabetes Insipidus
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Doctor and staff very pleasant and accommodating. Doctor took the time to discuss my recent ultrasound, which I had in that office. It was easy and fast on a Saturday. The Dr. didn't rush in and out. He was patient and very knowledgeable. He made the visit pleasant.
    B. Reedus — Nov 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Amer Kassar, MD
    About Dr. Amer Kassar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932208063
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Saint John Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.