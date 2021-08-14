See All Psychiatrists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD

Psychiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with Brookdale University Hospital Med Center

Dr. Kashoqa works at Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates
    506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-1996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2021
    Before I started seeing Dr. Kashoqa, I have not had the best experiences with other psychiatrists. I saw two psychiatrists before who lacked compassion and bedside manner. I would also feel more depressed after leaving their offices! After these experiences, I believed the notion that psychiatrists, in general, do not care about their patients at all. A friend of mine recommended Dr. Kashoqa and now I have been seeing him for over two years. He truly listens to you and treats you like you are an actual human being. He cares more than just the medicine he's prescribing and doesn't make you feel like you're a crazy person. Whenever I have had concerns about a medication, he never invalidated my feelings or forced me to suffer through side effects I didn't want. Finding the right medication can be tricky for some, but Dr. Kashoqa is the doctor who you want by your side during the process. I honestly can't recommend him enough, he has really changed my views on psychiatrists.
    About Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972615078
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amer Kashoqa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashoqa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashoqa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashoqa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashoqa works at Kashoqa Psychiatry Associates in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kashoqa’s profile.

    Dr. Kashoqa has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashoqa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashoqa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashoqa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashoqa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashoqa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.