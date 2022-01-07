Overview

Dr. Amer Karam, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Karam works at Escondido - Grand Avenue Office in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Gynecologic Cancer and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.