Dr. Amer Jandali, MD

Cardiology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Amer Jandali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They graduated from University Garyounis School and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Jandali works at Amer Jandali, MD in Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amer A Jandali
    23110 Atlantic Cir Ste A, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 364-5327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Congestive Heart Failure
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amer Jandali, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1023171501
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island College Hospital
    • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
    • University Garyounis Affiliated Hospital
    • University Garyounis School
