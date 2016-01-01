Overview

Dr. Amer Assal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Assal works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.