Dr. Amer Alshekhlee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amer Alshekhlee, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Saint Louis University Hospital3635 Vista Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 977-7537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Alshekhlee was kind, supportive, and effective in communicating the type of testing that would be completed, why it was needed, and the potential outcome. Concerns were addressed immediately. I would recommend this physician.
About Dr. Amer Alshekhlee, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UHHS University Hospitals
- UHHS University Hospitals
- University Of Baghdad
Dr. Alshekhlee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshekhlee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshekhlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshekhlee has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshekhlee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alshekhlee speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshekhlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshekhlee.
