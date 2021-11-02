Overview

Dr. Amer Alshekhlee, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Alshekhlee works at SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF NEU in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.