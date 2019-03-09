Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Khoudari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Khoudari works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Arthritis Clinic604 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 372-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Khoudari?
I am an RN and very picky about my doctors. Dr Al Khoudari is a fantastic physician. He listens to his patients and is extremely knowledgeable regarding his diseases that he treats. He is also very willing to work with his patients regarding their treatment plans. I am continuing to see him and paying out of network because my insurance company changed and he is no longer in network. He is worth the extra money. I would give him 10 stars if I could with 5 being the highest.
About Dr. Amer Al-Khoudari, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1013036516
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Damascus University, Syria
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Khoudari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Khoudari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Khoudari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Khoudari works at
Dr. Al-Khoudari has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Khoudari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Khoudari speaks Arabic.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Khoudari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Khoudari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Khoudari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Khoudari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.