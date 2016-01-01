Dr. Ameneh Ebadi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameneh Ebadi, DO
Overview
Dr. Ameneh Ebadi, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Ebadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 494-2926
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebadi?
About Dr. Ameneh Ebadi, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1710205323
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebadi works at
Dr. Ebadi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.