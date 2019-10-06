Dr. Amena Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amena Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amena Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 288, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Macneal Hospital Physician Practice4646 N Marine Dr Ste 7100, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iqbal strongly recommended Dexcom monitoring. Since initiating continuous glucose monitoring I am able to see what kind of food increases and maintains my blood sugar and I am able to adjust my carb intake accordingly. She explained the process well and encouraged to call if needing further help. She is a keeper!!
About Dr. Amena Iqbal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1124469523
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.