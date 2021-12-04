Dr. Amelia Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amelia Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Amelia Young, MD, Inc210 N Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 389-8280Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Without Dr. Young's prompt and immediate diagnosis of my husband's rather unexpected heart condition, ordering immediate open heart surgery, I may be left without the love of my life by now. She may be a younger cardiologist, but she's super knowledgeable and highly skilled prescribing the best medication and taking close care of him even to this day. She is a strong patient's advocate and listens to you often with a smile on her face. At the hospital where my husband had his surgery, you will note that she is well respected all around. At her office, I noticed that her staff and echo tech all work patiently and diligently despite being overwhelmed at times. You hardly need to wait to be seen and taken care of if you arrive at your designated schedule. I won't stop recommending her to any of my friends should they need a cardiologist.
About Dr. Amelia Young, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Chiu Chow and Mandarin
- 1144405903
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Westwood
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- University Of Southern California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
