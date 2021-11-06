Dr. Amelia Wiggins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Wiggins, DO
Dr. Amelia Wiggins, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
OrthoCincy Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine4355 Ferguson Dr Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 753-7488
OrthoCincy Wellington - Anderson6620 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244 Directions (513) 232-2663
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very good staff. Repaired my shoulder. Great surgeon. Wouldn't let anyone else operate on me. Very caring.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407099195
- Wellington Ortho & Sports Med
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University Of Louisville
- Orthopedics
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiggins has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.