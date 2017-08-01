Overview

Dr. Amelia Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Valdez works at Valdez Medical Corporation in Vallejo, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.