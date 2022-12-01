Overview

Dr. Amelia Tower, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Tower works at Texas Health Breast Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.