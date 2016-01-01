See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte
    1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1962605360
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • UAB Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutton works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Sutton’s profile.

    Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sutton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

