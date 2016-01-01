Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Sutton works at
Locations
Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amelia Sutton, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962605360
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Placenta Previa and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
