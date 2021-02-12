See All Ophthalmologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
16 years of experience
Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.

Dr. Sheh works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538
    Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA
    200 Stein Plaza Driveway Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Feb 12, 2021
    General eye health and follow up cataract exams. Through exam and explains conditions very well. Both my wife and I are very satisfied with Dr. Sheh.
    Brian Knecht — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Amelia Sheh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376749713
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheh has seen patients for Glaucoma, Herpetic Keratitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sheh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
