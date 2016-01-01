Overview

Dr. Amelia Ng, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Ho & Ng, MDs in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.