Dr. McPeak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelia McPeak, DO
Dr. Amelia McPeak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Camden Clark Med Ctr Psychtry800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2359
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Maryland Medical Center and Sheppard Pratt Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Earlham College
Dr. McPeak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPeak has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPeak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
