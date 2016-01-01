Overview

Dr. Amelia McPeak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. McPeak works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.