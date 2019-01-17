Dr. Jacang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD
Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Jacang works at
Pediatric Medical Group LLC1712 Liliha St Ste 304, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 522-1313
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr is awesome. She explains in details when I have concerns for my grandsons they maybe having. She kind and the 3 boys love her.
About Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 60 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Jacang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacang.
