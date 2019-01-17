See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Jacang works at PEDIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP LLC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Medical Group LLC
    Pediatric Medical Group LLC
1712 Liliha St Ste 304, Honolulu, HI 96817
(808) 522-1313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2019
    Dr is awesome. She explains in details when I have concerns for my grandsons they maybe having. She kind and the 3 boys love her.
    Ann Harley in Honolulu , HI — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Amelia Jacang, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427180025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacang works at PEDIATRIC MEDICAL GROUP LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Jacang’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

