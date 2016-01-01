Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amelia Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Amelia Fisher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Boston Chc409 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 Directions (617) 269-7500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
About Dr. Amelia Fisher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588920284
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.