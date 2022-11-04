Overview

Dr. Ameeth Vedre, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bangalore University - Bangalore Karnataka India and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Vedre works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Saint Augustine, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Fleming Island, FL, Palm Coast, FL, Sebring, FL and Middleburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.