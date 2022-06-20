Dr. Ameeta Walia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameeta Walia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ameeta Walia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Wellness Specialty Care2001 Marcus Ave Ste N210, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-3278Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Cardiovascular Wellness Specialty Care183 Broadway Ste 302, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 822-9355Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor and Excellent person. I recommend Dr Walia
About Dr. Ameeta Walia, DO
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Med Ctr
- Jacobi Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
- Long Island University - C.W. Post Campus
