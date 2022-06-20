Overview

Dr. Ameeta Walia, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Walia works at CARDIOVASCULAR WELLNESS SPECIALTY CARE in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.