Dr. Ameeta Kapu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ameeta Kapu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Hendrick Clinic - OB/Gyn1904 Pine St Ste 4A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr. Kapu for over 7 years. She is very experienced and knowledgeable about her field of medicine. I enjoy being seen directly by her and not seeing a PA , which is how most Ob/Gyn offices are. She is very quick to return phone calls and seems to really care about me as a person. I would highly suggest her to anyone looking for a dr.in this field!
About Dr. Ameeta Kapu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023024742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapu works at
Dr. Kapu has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.