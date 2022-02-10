See All Neurosurgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Chitale works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group Neurology II
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  2. 2
    Department of Neurosciences
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  3. 3
    Inova Medical Group - Neurosurgery
    8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-2670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Chitale after seeing several other providers for trigeminal neuralgia. He was excellent in providing the history of the disease, answering all our questions, and going over the MRI. He also explained how other conditions or diseases were ruled out. He was patient, professional, and kind. Because of these reasons, I selected him to perform my MDV surgery. After the surgery, he came by to visit each day I was in the hospital. Upon returning home, I received weekly follow up calls from his staff. The surgery was a success. My husband and I grateful for the care we received from Dr. Chitale.
    About Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376833533
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ameet Chitale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chitale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chitale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

