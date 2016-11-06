Overview

Dr. Ameer Kabour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago Medical Center



Dr. Kabour works at Toledo Cardiology Consultants in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.