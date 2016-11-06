Dr. Ameer Kabour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameer Kabour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ameer Kabour, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Kabour works at
Locations
Sylvania Office7640 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 517-8121
Cardiovascular Physicians Management LLC2409 Cherry St Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The best in Toledo - enough said
About Dr. Ameer Kabour, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1861485104
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
