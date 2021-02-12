Overview

Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Gomberawalla works at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.