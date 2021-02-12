Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomberawalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Gomberawalla works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Surgical Group Sc4400 W 95th St Ste 413, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 346-4055
-
2
AMG Oak Lawn, Towers4700 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 425-6370
-
3
Tinley Park Office, Advocate Southland18210 La Grange Rd Ste 105, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 478-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomberawalla?
Dr G is an AWESOME SURGEON I highly recommend him
About Dr. Ameer Gomberawalla, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1659671675
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomberawalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomberawalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomberawalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomberawalla works at
Dr. Gomberawalla speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomberawalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomberawalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomberawalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomberawalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.