Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.
Locations
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hassani one of the best neurologist I met. He has been treating me for 8 years. I am very appreciative to have him.
About Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245473131
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almullahassani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almullahassani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almullahassani has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almullahassani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almullahassani speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Almullahassani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almullahassani.
