Overview

Dr. Ameer Almullahassani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.



Dr. Almullahassani works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

