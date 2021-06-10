Dr. Ameen Habash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameen Habash, MD
Overview
Dr. Ameen Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Habash works at
Locations
-
1
Habash MD1100 E Southlake Blvd Ste 250, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 484-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habash?
Dr. Habash walked me through reconstructive surgery in a very thoughtful and thorough manner. He spends an incredible amount of time during each visit focusing on questions, concerns, and risks more so than any other physician during my cancer treatment. He was also very inclusive with my husband which was very meaningful. With cancer, he is my lifelong doctor - and so happy that is the case!
About Dr. Ameen Habash, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952498826
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habash works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Habash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.