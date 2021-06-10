Overview

Dr. Ameen Habash, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Habash works at Habash Plastic Surgery in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.