Dr. Ambrose Pipia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Palermo, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Pipia works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Multispecialty in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.