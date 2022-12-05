Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD
Dr. Ambreen Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Thyroid Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialists of Tampa LLC2106 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 474-3636Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
As a nurse I have been to and worked with enough doctors to recognize one that is smart vs timely. Often she is working thru meds for multiple conditions while considering side effects and cost. She is a hospitalist meaning she works 4 days per week with patients that may be critically Ill in the hospital and need an endocrinologist to sort thru to a correct treatment plan. I will take smart vs fast , or in a fancy office where you get 5 mins of the doctors time or maybe not a doctor at all. When you need an endocrinologist, you don’t need a nurse practitioner. She goes over test results, medication and side effects and is effective both on the phone and in person. Biopsy's have been done and always with a follow up. Smart , direct communicator who can untangle thyroid conditions with diabetic challenges. A doctor that is up on the latest meds, and drug interactions, clearly on top of her continuing education. Other doctors( primary or family practice types), seek her out
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164460788
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.