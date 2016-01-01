See All Gastroenterologists in Madera, CA
Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD

Gastroenterology
2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madera, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Wisc Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr

Dr. Khurshid works at Ambreen Khurshid M.d. Inc. in Madera, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

    Ambreen Khurshid M.d. Inc.
    451 E Almond Ave Ste 103, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 673-4000
    California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening LLC
    7121 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 299-9395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Madera Community Hospital
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hiatal Hernia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hepatitis C
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Peptic Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1265490551
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Wisc Sinai Samaritan Med Ctr
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ambreen Khurshid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurshid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurshid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurshid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurshid has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurshid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurshid. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurshid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurshid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurshid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

