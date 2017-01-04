Overview

Dr. Ambika Softa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Softa works at PrimeCare Physicians Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.