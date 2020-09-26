Overview

Dr. Ambika Deb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Deb works at Weill Cornell Medicine Urology - Queens in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.