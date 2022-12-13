Dr. Ambika Bali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambika Bali, MD
Dr. Ambika Bali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Anaheim, California1211 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 999-0909
Ambika Bali MD1275 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 999-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Dr. Bali is so nice, with an excellent health care services. Her staff also helped me a lot to coordinate appointment for consultation as also for Colonoscopy. Dr. Bali reviewed the reports in detail and guided so nicely that I was feeling safe and relax for my test with severe heart condition. Thank you very much Dr. Bali and all the Team members. Anil M Bhikadiya
About Dr. Ambika Bali, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- McMaster U Mc
- McMaster University Mc
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bali has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bali speaks Afrikaans and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bali.
