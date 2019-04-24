Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Windisch works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 629-7200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amberly K. Windisch is a wonderful doctor who is knowledgeable and has a genuine concern for her patients. Her manner is compassionate and understanding
About Dr. Amberly Windisch, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1801090220
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windisch has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Windisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windisch.
