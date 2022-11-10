Overview

Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Paradoa works at Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.