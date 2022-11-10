Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paradoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Paradoa works at
Locations
-
1
Sebastian River Medical Center13695 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-2070
-
2
Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS3735 11th St Ste 201, Sebastian, FL 32976 Directions (772) 299-7009
-
3
Advanced Foot & Ankle of Indian River3735 11th Cir Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-7009Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS1627 US Highway 1 Ste 208, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 299-7009Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paradoa?
Dr Paradoa took the time to work me up and was the only doctor to finally heal my wound that I had for over a year. She took the time to listen to me and ordered tests that other doctors did not. She is amazing in my book.
About Dr. Amberly Paradoa, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962400713
Education & Certifications
- Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center For Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paradoa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paradoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paradoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paradoa works at
Dr. Paradoa has seen patients for Bunion, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paradoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paradoa speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Paradoa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paradoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paradoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paradoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.