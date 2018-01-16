Dr. Weingartner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Weingartner, MD
Overview
Dr. Amber Weingartner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Weingartner works at
Locations
Integris Southwest Medical Center535 NW 9th St Ste 220, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8498
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just adore Dr.AmberWeingartner she is very kind and caring person. And I love it when they call you back when they say they will call you back she comes visit you before you go in to have surgery and after you have your surgery she comes and checks on u and make sure you’re OK and see if you need anything.
About Dr. Amber Weingartner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063773794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingartner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingartner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingartner has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingartner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingartner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingartner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingartner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingartner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.