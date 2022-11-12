Dr. Amber Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Amber Taylor1072 N Liberty St Ste 300, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I saw Dr. Taylor for a surgery in Sept 2022. She was timely and even assisted with expedited communication with my insurance provider and scheduling of the surgery based on my specific need. Dr. Taylor walked me through the steps of the procedure and reviewed all details thoroughly. There was no rushing in and out like some doctors have a habit of doing. She is so kind and competent. Her staff was accommodating and easy to work with. Easily the best surgery experience I’ve had.
About Dr. Amber Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902154149
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.