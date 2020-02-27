Overview

Dr. Amber Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at EMORY HEALTHCARE (AT12/AT57) in Snellville, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Tucker, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.