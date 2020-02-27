Dr. Amber Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Syed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastside Medical Center1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-2564
-
2
Medical Associates Of Georgia Inc3584 OLD MILTON PKWY, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 691-3388
-
3
Tucker Office1462 Montreal Rd Ste 307, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 938-5552
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
I've been going to Dr. Amber Syed for about 4 years now and I'm so glad I found her. Dr Syed *really* listens to her patients, thinks about prescription expenses / coverage, will prescribe you what you ask for & recommend what she thinks might be better. She appreciates informed patients but will also take ample time to explain if you don’t understand.I never feel judged or shamed for my body or my questions. She's very positive and comforting. You can make appointments online & it’s easy to get in at your desire time. She even does basic GYN annuals, so I don’t have to go to a separate doc unless I have something that requires a specialist. Her office staff is super sweet as well.
About Dr. Amber Syed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1225280795
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.