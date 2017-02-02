Dr. Shamburger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Shamburger, MD
Overview
Dr. Amber Shamburger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Friendswood Women225 E Edgewood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (713) 704-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Shamburger last week. My wait was reasonable, about 20 minutes and Dr. Shamburger spent a great deal of time with me and explained the treatment that she was giving me. I felt like I was listened to and that she cared about my health and my concerns. I will go back to her and I have searched for a good GYN for a few years now.
About Dr. Amber Shamburger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891962494
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
