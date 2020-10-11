See All Hematologists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Amber Seba, MD

Hematology
4.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Amber Seba, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Seba works at Advocate Infusion Center - Libertyville in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd.
    1800 Hollister Dr Ste 112, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-6781
    Advocate Condell Medical Center
    801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 990-5550
    Affiliated Oncologists LLC
    4400 W 95th St Ste 311, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 424-9710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2020
    I felt very comfortable and confident with Dr. Seba. She listens to you, laughs with you, asks pertinent questions, studies your charts and medications. She then explains her findings, answers any questions you may have then prescribes what you need. With me, it was OTC vitamin B12. We will Zoom in two weeks. In closing, She is kind and friendly, but above all a very good Doctor.
    Daniel Nowotarski — Oct 11, 2020
    About Dr. Amber Seba, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811153034
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seba has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

