Dr. Amber Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Samuel, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
-
1
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 803-2902
-
2
Obstetrix Medical Group of Houston - Maternal Fetal Medicine508 Medical Center Blvd Ste 320, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 805-3509Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4706
-
4
Obstetrix Medical Group of Houston920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 310, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3508
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
She really took care of me and made me very comfortable with having my twins at 29 weeks!
About Dr. Amber Samuel, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114123429
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Magee Women'S Hospital
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.