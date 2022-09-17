Dr. Amber Poirot, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poirot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Poirot, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amber Poirot, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Poirot Podiatry4213 Saxon St Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 919-3668
- 2 2727 Houma Blvd Ste C, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and patient centered
About Dr. Amber Poirot, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275885295
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poirot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poirot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poirot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Poirot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poirot.
