Dr. Amber Noon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Noon works at Western Infectious Disease Consult, PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.