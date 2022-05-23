Overview

Dr. Amber Mitchell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Health Quest Medical Practice in Kingston, NY with other offices in New Paltz, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.