Overview

Dr. Amber McLean, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. McLean works at Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.