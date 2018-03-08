Dr. Amber McLean, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber McLean, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber McLean, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group OB/GYN Lake Lansing Road1651 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 300, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 253-3910Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I love Dr. McLean. We were recommended to her after having fertility issues. She was very quick in getting testing done to find the cause. One month with our new medicine we became pregnant. She is now our doctor for this pregnancy and is so informative.
About Dr. Amber McLean, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.